Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $264.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

