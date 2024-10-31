IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $40.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.20. 149,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,587. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

