Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 717,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 856,761 shares.The stock last traded at $13.81 and had previously closed at $15.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.58%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

