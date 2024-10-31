iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 216,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 89,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,923. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.50.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

