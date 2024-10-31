Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

