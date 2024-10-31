Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,685 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $201.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

