Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.61 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $573.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

