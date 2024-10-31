Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.02 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $379.24 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

