Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.75, but opened at $39.38. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 38,646 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Hub Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hub Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Hub Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hub Group by 102.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hub Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

