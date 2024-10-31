HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 889,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 378,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,971. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
