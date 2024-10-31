Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,675. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

