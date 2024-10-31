HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 199,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

