HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

