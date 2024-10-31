HM Payson & Co. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.63 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

