HM Payson & Co. Acquires 566 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $58,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.7% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.0 %

ASML stock traded down $6.72 on Thursday, hitting $677.11. 215,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $802.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.15. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $593.56 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

