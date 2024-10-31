Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Hiscox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90.
About Hiscox
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.