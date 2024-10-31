Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

