Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

