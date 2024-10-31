Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

