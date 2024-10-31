Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

