Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 979 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 127,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.53 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDNT

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.