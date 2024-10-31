HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 5.0 %

HF Sinclair stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,194. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.