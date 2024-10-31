HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

