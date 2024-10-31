Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,711 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $84,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.7% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 2,523,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,460,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

