Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 823,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

