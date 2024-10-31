Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

