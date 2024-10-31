Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $50.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00035498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,375.56827 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04779978 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $44,460,643.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

