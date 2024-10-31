Head to Head Survey: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Niles Financial and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Niles Financial and TFS Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial $10.31 million N/A $810,000.00 N/A N/A TFS Financial $303.49 million 12.24 $75.25 million $0.27 49.00

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 10.97% 4.25% 0.48%

Summary

TFS Financial beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

