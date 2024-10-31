Head to Head Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 12.92 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Tigo Energy $48.85 million 1.40 -$980,000.00 ($0.90) -1.26

Analyst Ratings

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% Tigo Energy -17.49% -85.92% -42.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

