Head to Head Comparison: Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Western Bulk Chartering AS and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Bulk Chartering AS N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Western Bulk Chartering AS and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Bulk Chartering AS 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.98%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Western Bulk Chartering AS.

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Bulk Chartering AS and Performance Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Bulk Chartering AS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $90.83 million 0.27 $69.41 million $1.45 1.38

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Western Bulk Chartering AS.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Western Bulk Chartering AS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Bulk Chartering AS

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It engages in chartering and operating dry bulk vessels for the transportation of products, such as minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and other products; and operation of chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels. The company operates in Norway, Far East, rest of Europe, India, North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Western Bulk Chartering AS was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Western Bulk Chartering AS is a subsidiary of Kistefos AS.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

