H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.59, but opened at $53.53. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 9,427 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

