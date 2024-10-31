HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,101 shares of company stock valued at $972,817. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

