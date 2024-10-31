Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 2,737,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 611,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

