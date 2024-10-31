Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.00. 18,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 39,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2613948 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

