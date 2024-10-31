Hagerty (HGTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Hagerty has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

HGTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $171,762.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,974,183.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $37,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,391,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,228,124.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $171,762.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234,306 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,183.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,285. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

