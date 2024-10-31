H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a market cap of $139.11 million and approximately $883,086.54 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

