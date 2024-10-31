H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 810,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.42 million during the quarter.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

