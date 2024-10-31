Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

