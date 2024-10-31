GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,549.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,596.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.49) to GBX 1,900 ($24.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.99) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.60) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,842.50 ($23.89).

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,051 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($11,862.87). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 7,150 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($18.08) per share, with a total value of £99,671 ($129,258.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,886. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company's stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

