Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.93 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $13.59 on Thursday, hitting $364.32. The company had a trading volume of 195,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,724. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $246.02 and a 52 week high of $393.93. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
