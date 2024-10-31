Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $19,488.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,216.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00516123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00099281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00223329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00071640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

