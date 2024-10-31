Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDYN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GDYN opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,593.00 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,311,004 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

