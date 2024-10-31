Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 274.83% and a negative net margin of 63.65%.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

