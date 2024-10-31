Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.93. Green Plains shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 460,958 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $869.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

