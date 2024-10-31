Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,093,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 1,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,562.1 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.