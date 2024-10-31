Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 927 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

