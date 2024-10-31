Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock remained flat at $81.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. Graco has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after buying an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $111,428,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,775,000 after purchasing an additional 259,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

