Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 223500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Gossan Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.