Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 9,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,955. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

