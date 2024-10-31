Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 76,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

SDIV stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

