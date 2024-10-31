Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

